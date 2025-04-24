The Times: UK may refuse to send troops to Ukraine due to risks

The UK is discussing abandoning plans to send troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine because the risks of such a move are considered "too high".

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Times

Details: The Times reported that the UK was discussing abandoning its initial proposal to deploy thousands of troops to key cities in Ukraine to monitor a potential ceasefire.

Instead London, along with Paris, will focus on air and sea defence and arming the Ukrainian forces. In addition, the countries may send military instructors to Ukraine’s west to train the armed forces.

A senior source told The Times: "The risks are too high, and the forces inadequate for such a task. This was always the UK’s thought. It was France who wanted to apply a more muscular approach."

The sources suggested that adjustments to the plans of the coalition of the willing would soften Russia's position and force it to agree to a future peace deal.

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defence denied plans for sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in a comment to The Times, calling them "speculation".

A spokesman for the UK Ministry of Defence said: "Advanced operational planning within the coalition of the willing remains ongoing for options across land, sea and air, and to regenerate the Ukrainian armed forces."

Background: The initial plans of the coalition of the willing set four main tasks for the future security guarantee forces in Ukraine: safe skies, safe seas, peace on the ground and strong Ukrainian forces.

