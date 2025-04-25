All Sections
Austrian parliament adopts resolution demanding return of abducted Ukrainian children

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 25 April 2025, 16:14
Austrian parliament adopts resolution demanding return of abducted Ukrainian children
A flag of Austria. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Austrian Parliament has passed a resolution calling for stronger efforts to secure the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, and for those responsible to face justice under international law.

Source: Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The resolution urges the Austrian government to continue advocating at all levels for the protection and support of Ukrainian children in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In addition, the federal minister for European and international affairs is instructed to continue advocating for the return of deported children and to actively support the prosecution of such crimes in line with international criminal law.

The resolution was jointly submitted by four out of the five parties in the National Council – the Austrian People's Party, the Social Democratic Party of Austria, the Greens and NEOS.

Although the far-right and pro-Russian Freedom Party of Austria was not among the co-authors of the resolution, it ultimately also voted in favour of it.

Background: 

  • In March 2023, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, was also targeted with a warrant and is accused of war crimes related to the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children.
  • At the end of March, Scottish MP Joanna Baxter formally proposed that 17 July be designated as a day of remembrance for Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

