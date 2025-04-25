Ship carrying looted Ukrainian grain impounded in Black Sea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) have impounded a foreign vessel in the Black Sea for illegally transporting Ukrainian agricultural products stolen from temporarily occupied territories to third countries.

Source: SSU

Details: Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the vessel in question is called Anka.

Ukrainian investigators have determined that the detained vessel is part of Russia's shadow fleet, used for selling stolen Ukrainian grain to third countries. In late 2024, the bulk carrier exported 5,000 tonnes of wheat from the port of Sevastopol, taken from the temporarily occupied territories in Ukraine's south.

The SBGS reports that the vessel flew the flag of an Asian country to conceal the cargo's origin.

During the search, shipping equipment, ship documentation and other material evidence linking the vessel and its crew to the illegal transport scheme have been seized.

The vessel has been impounded and the crew has been detained. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

Background: Ukraine's National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has sold the seized Russian oil tanker Nika Spirit via the Prozorro.Sale electronic auction platform. The tanker was sold for UAH 6.4 million (approximately US$154,000), significantly above its estimated value of UAH 2.4 million (around US$57,400).

