Russia kills two residents in Yarova, Donetsk Oblast

The Russians killed two civilians in the village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast on 25 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In addition to two people killed in Donetsk Oblast, five more were injured: two in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, one in Yarova, one in Zakitne and one in Myrnohrad.

Five people were injured in Kherson Oblast.

A 67-year-old man was also injured in a Russian drone attack on Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

