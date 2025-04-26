All Sections
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first stage of Diamond League in Xiamen

Andrii TverdokhlibSaturday, 26 April 2025, 14:36
Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh has won the first stage of the Diamond League season, which started in Xiamen, China.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: 23-year-old Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Dnipro took the victory with a jump of 1.97 metres. Eleanor Patterson took second place (1.94 metres), and Nicola Olyslagers took third (1.94 metres), both athletes representing Australia.

Yuliia Levchenko, 27, from Kyiv, took fourth place, beating UK’s Morgan Lake and Germany’s Christina Gonsel and Imke Onnen, who also completed the 1.94 metre jump.

The main competition, as expected, was between Mahuchikh and the Australian athletes, but they didn’t put up much of a fight. The Ukrainian started with 1.91 metres and confidently took three heights on her first attempts.

The Australians, in turn, failed to beat 1.97 metres. Patterson took second place based on the number of attempts, while Olislagers was third.

Mahuchikh also tried to reach a height of 2.03 metres, but all her attempts were unsuccessful.

The next stage will take place in Shanghai in a week, on 3 May. 

Background: Last year, Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a world record at the stage in Paris by jumping 2.10 metres.

