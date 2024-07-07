Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-year-old world record
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has set a new world record in the women's high jump at the Diamond League in Paris.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: The Ukrainian achieved a height of 2.10 metres on her first attempt, breaking Stefka Kostadinova's 1987 record of 2.09 metres.
LOOK how happy Yaroslava Mahuchikh was when she broke the women's High Jump World Record (WR) with a 2.10m at the Paris Diamond Leaguel😭🇺🇦💪— vanya ✙ (@eurovanya) July 7, 2024
(previous record stood for 37 years) 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hki1TJpSTL
Mahuchikh won gold overall, becoming the only one to clear 2.03 metres in the section. She then achieved a personal best of 2.07 metres, conquering this height on her second attempt. Yaroslava did not stop there and went on to break the world record.
Top 5 results in the history of women's high jump
Yaroslava Mahuchikh (2024) – 2.10 metres
Stefka Kostadinova (1987) – 2.09 metres
Stefka Kostadinova (1986) – 2.08 metres
Kajsa Bergqvist (2006) – 2.08 metres
Blanka Vlašić (2009) – 2.08 metres
Mahuchikh is a bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympics, the 2023 World Champion and a silver medalist at the 2019 and 2022 World Cups.
