Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-year-old world record

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 July 2024, 18:22
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-year-old world record
Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has set a new world record in the women's high jump at the Diamond League in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian achieved a height of 2.10 metres on her first attempt, breaking Stefka Kostadinova's 1987 record of 2.09 metres.

Mahuchikh won gold overall, becoming the only one to clear 2.03 metres in the section. She then achieved a personal best of 2.07 metres, conquering this height on her second attempt. Yaroslava did not stop there and went on to break the world record.

Top 5 results in the history of women's high jump

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (2024) – 2.10 metres 

Stefka Kostadinova (1987) – 2.09 metres 

Stefka Kostadinova (1986) – 2.08 metres 

Kajsa Bergqvist (2006) – 2.08 metres 

Blanka Vlašić  (2009) – 2.08 metres 

Mahuchikh is a bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympics, the 2023 World Champion and a silver medalist at the 2019 and 2022 World Cups.

