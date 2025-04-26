McDonald's registers trademark in Russia

The American corporation McDonald's has filed an application for trademark registration in Russia.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: McDonald's has submitted an application to Russia's Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register its trademark.

According to Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, which cites documents from Rospatent, the application was filed in December 2024 and the service has now accepted it for consideration.

Under the McDonald's trademark, the company plans to produce and sell fast food and beverages in Russia, provide restaurant and food delivery services.

Background:

In the summer of 2024, Coca-Cola also registered its trademarks in Russia.

The company explained that such trademark applications are intended to protect intellectual property rights.

