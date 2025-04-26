All Sections
McDonald's registers trademark in Russia

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 26 April 2025, 15:58
McDonald's registers trademark in Russia
McDonald's. Stock photo: Getty Images

The American corporation McDonald's has filed an application for trademark registration in Russia.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: McDonald's has submitted an application to Russia's Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register its trademark.

According to Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, which cites documents from Rospatent, the application was filed in December 2024 and the service has now accepted it for consideration.

Under the McDonald's trademark, the company plans to produce and sell fast food and beverages in Russia, provide restaurant and food delivery services.

Background:

