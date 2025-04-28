All Sections
Ukraine significantly increases area of demined agricultural land

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 28 April 2025, 09:21
A sign “Attention! Mines!”. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has received 426 applications from citizens for mine clearance of agricultural land under the state compensation programme, and more than 1,500 hectares have been cleared in 2025.

Source: Volodymyr Baida, director of the Centre for Humanitarian Demining (CHD), during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "There is currently quite a lot of progress in the programme. For the entire period that the programme has been in operation, we have already received 426 applications covering more than 14,000 hectares of agricultural land (previously, only 3,000 were cleared in three years).

We have already conducted 65 tenders and signed contracts totalling UAH 835 million [approximately US$20 million – ed.] under the programme. As for the territory cleared [from mines - ed.], more than 1,500 hectares have been cleared this year."

Details: Baida said that UAH 3 billion (US$72 million) has been allocated for the programme in 2025.

"Farmers are much more active this year. Last year, eight out of 85 operators participated in the tender, while now there are about 20," Baida said.

He specified that out of 235 applications, 110 were rejected this year due to the lack of a non-technical survey of the land.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that since the beginning of the year, farmers in Ukraine have submitted 225 applications for participation in the state compensation programme for the demining of agricultural land, but 189 of them were rejected because they did not meet the programme's requirements.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

