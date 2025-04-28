All Sections
Russian drone attack damages gas facility in city of Cherkasy

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 28 April 2025, 15:32
Russian drone attack damages gas facility in city of Cherkasy
A gas cooker. Photo: Getty Images

One of the gas supply facilities has been damaged in the city of Cherkasy as a result of a Russian drone attack. The authorities are urging residents of the city and some nearby settlements to turn off their gas appliances.

Source: Cherkasy Mayor Anatolii Bondarenko 

Quote: "The Shahed attack lasted quite a long time in the city of Cherkasy. It's clear that there is damage to public infrastructure.

Due to emergency work at one of the gas supply facilities, I would like to urge all consumers to immediately turn off their gas appliances and refrain from using gas in their homes."

Details: Bondarenko promised to provide more detailed information throughout the day.

