Grey zone at front significantly expands due to massive FPV drone use

Modern warfare is becoming less and less like traditional infantry battles and is turning into a confrontation between drones and long-range strike systems.

Yurii, with the alias Lys (Fox), chief sergeant of the unmanned systems battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "If a year ago the grey zone was about 500 metres to 2 kilometres, now it has expanded to 5-6 kilometres, and in some areas even up to 7 kilometres."

Details: The chief sergeant said that there are approximately 50 different UAVs in the air every minute, both reconnaissance and attack. This applies to both Ukrainian and Russian drones.

Yurii noted that the Russians are also actively building up their own unmanned capabilities and partially copying the tactics of the Ukrainian military in shooting down UAVs and mining.

"Now the war is no longer a battle of infantry or armoured vehicles, but a long-range remote fight. Distances have grown, kill zones have increased," the chief sergeant stressed.

He also said that the Russians are increasingly using motorcycles, ATVs and light vehicles to break through the areas controlled by Ukrainian drones.

"Indeed, the Russians are trying to disperse their forces as much as possible, resorting to infantry assaults or assaults with motorcycles, ATVs, and light vehicles. The terrain near Chasiv Yar is not very favourable for the use of heavy equipment," explained Yuriy "Lys".

He added that this poses a significant challenge for Ukrainian unmanned systems units, as these mobile groups require constant monitoring and the deployment of a large number of attack drones. Nevertheless, Ukrainian reconnaissance, firepower, and roadblock tactics are proving effective. Despite the new Russian tactics, the situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian military.

"We are creating many unpleasant surprises for the enemy with the help of drones. Meanwhile, we are striving to build up our strike forces to more effectively deter the enemy's offensive, especially now that the weather is favourable for the enemy's rapid movement," the chief sergeant summed up.

