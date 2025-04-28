All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Grey zone at front significantly expands due to massive FPV drone use

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 28 April 2025, 16:05
Grey zone at front significantly expands due to massive FPV drone use
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Modern warfare is becoming less and less like traditional infantry battles and is turning into a confrontation between drones and long-range strike systems.

Source: Yurii, with the alias Lys (Fox), chief sergeant of the unmanned systems battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by ArmyInform

Quote: "If a year ago the grey zone was about 500 metres to 2 kilometres, now it has expanded to 5-6 kilometres, and in some areas even up to 7 kilometres."

Advertisement:

Details: The chief sergeant said that there are approximately 50 different UAVs in the air every minute, both reconnaissance and attack. This applies to both Ukrainian and Russian drones.

Yurii noted that the Russians are also actively building up their own unmanned capabilities and partially copying the tactics of the Ukrainian military in shooting down UAVs and mining.

"Now the war is no longer a battle of infantry or armoured vehicles, but a long-range remote fight. Distances have grown, kill zones have increased," the chief sergeant stressed.

Advertisement:

He also said that the Russians are increasingly using motorcycles, ATVs and light vehicles to break through the areas controlled by Ukrainian drones.

"Indeed, the Russians are trying to disperse their forces as much as possible, resorting to infantry assaults or assaults with motorcycles, ATVs, and light vehicles. The terrain near Chasiv Yar is not very favourable for the use of heavy equipment," explained Yuriy "Lys".

He added that this poses a significant challenge for Ukrainian unmanned systems units, as these mobile groups require constant monitoring and the deployment of a large number of attack drones. Nevertheless, Ukrainian reconnaissance, firepower, and roadblock tactics are proving effective. Despite the new Russian tactics, the situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian military.

"We are creating many unpleasant surprises for the enemy with the help of drones. Meanwhile, we are striving to build up our strike forces to more effectively deter the enemy's offensive, especially now that the weather is favourable for the enemy's rapid movement," the chief sergeant summed up.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
White House reacts to Putin's "truce" by saying Trump wants permanent ceasefire
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company signs agreement on urgent gas purchase
Whereabouts of Ukraine's pro-Russian former president Yanukovych revealed
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russian drone attack damages gas facility in city of Cherkasy
European Commission reacts to North Korean troops' deployment in war against Ukraine, calls it "desperation call from Russia"
Putin declares 3-day truce in honour of Victory Day
RECENT NEWS
19:47
Russian shadow fleet tanker nearly caused environmental catastrophe near Finland
19:17
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with FPV drones and artillery, injuring man
17:39
German president promises his country will be "Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe"
17:37
Ukrainian air defences down 40 out of 166 Russian drones, 74 go off radar
17:16
Four children evacuated from Russian-occupied Kherson, including boy targeted for military service
17:01
Russian drones destroy major agricultural company in Kharkiv Oblast
16:58
Kyiv bids farewell to 17-year-old Danylo and his parents, victims of Russian attack
16:55
Ukraine offers Europe help in restoring power grids
16:44
Ukraine and US may sign minerals deal this week, FT says
16:42
White House reacts to Putin's "truce" by saying Trump wants permanent ceasefire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: