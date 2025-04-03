"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine

A general 10% tariff will apply to Ukraine's exports to the US. This is considered "challenging but not critical".

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, on Facebook

Quote: "What do the new US tariffs mean for Ukraine? Challenging but not critical. A general 10% tariff will apply to us. Unlike Moldova, which faces a 31% tariff, or the EU with 20%, Ukraine will not have a separate higher rate."

Details: Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine’s exports to the US amounted to US$874 million in 2024, of which US$363 million came from pig iron and another US$112 million from pipes. Meanwhile, Ukraine imported US$3.4 billion worth of goods from the US.

Svyrydenko emphasised that Ukrainian tariffs on American goods are "fairly low" – 10% on cars and 0% on coal and oil.

Quote: "This gives us a chance to negotiate different terms – the US statement explicitly mentions such a possibility. If nothing changes, the universal American tariff will mainly affect small producers. That is why we are already working to secure better conditions for Ukraine."

Details: Svyrydenko also noted that Ukraine exports over 600 different categories of a wide variety of goods, even spanners, to the US, including 65 types of products worth more than US$1 million each.

"Ukraine has much to offer the United States as a reliable ally and partner. Fair tariffs will benefit both our countries," she added.

Background:

US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of "reciprocal tariffs" in response to other countries' trade policies.

Global oil prices plummeted following Trump's announcement of new large-scale tariffs.

