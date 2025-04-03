Denmark announces new aid package for Ukraine worth nearly US$1 billion

The Danish government has held consultations with the Foreign Policy Committee regarding the 25th aid package for Ukraine, amounting to DKK 6.7 billion (about US$970 million).

Source: Danish Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new 25th aid package provides military support to Ukraine for the period 2025-2027 and is financed through the Ukraine Fund.

The key elements of the package include air defence, artillery and financial support for Ukraine's Air Force.

"The security situation is changing rapidly. Therefore, it is crucial that Denmark continues its large-scale support for Ukraine… With the 25th aid package, we reaffirm our commitment to Ukraine both in the short and long term," said Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen noted that the new package would "enhance Ukraine’s combat capability".

"Ukraine’s security is crucial for the future of all of Europe. I hope our support will inspire other allies to provide even greater assistance," he emphasised.

In particular, DKK 1.4 billion (about US$207.3 million) will be allocated between 2025 and 2027 for the transfer of artillery systems and ammunition. Additionally, funds will be directed towards air defence, the drone coalition and the IT coalition.

Funding will also be allocated to increase contributions to Ukraine’s defence industry, taking into account the positive experience of the Danish model.

Danish funding over several years will also support ongoing efforts to encourage allies to contribute through this model.

"The Danish model has demonstrated that Ukraine has the potential to produce and supply equipment for its fight for freedom. Denmark must continue investing in this, and I hope other countries will follow our example even more," Poulsen stated.

Background:

In February, Denmark, which is overseeing the reconstruction of Mykolaiv Oblast, allocated a new support package for the oblast amounting to €26 million.

Recently, the "drone coalition," which also includes Denmark, allocated €20 million from a joint fund to purchase Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) drones for the Ukrainian defence forces.

