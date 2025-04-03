Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year

The Office of the President of Ukraine has reported that the Russian army plans to increase the number of soldiers by 150,000 people in 2025.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing a statement by Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office

Details: Palisa said that according to available information, the Russian army plans to increase its grouping by 150,000 people this year, which, according to Palisa, is the equivalent of about 15 motorised infantry divisions.

Quote: "Their formation is ongoing. The Russians have no problems with recruiting personnel now. However, it should be understood that all these formations cannot be put into action at the same time. Therefore, it is expected that in the near future, they will try to exert maximum pressure on those fronts where it is possible."

Details: Palisa said that the build-up of pressure on the front line is taking place against the backdrop of consultations on a ceasefire, in which the Russians are not very interested, except perhaps in issues related to the maritime sector, where the ceasefire is more relevant to them.

On the ground, the Russians continue to advance gradually, trying to push through certain sections of the front line, Palisa said. He stressed that these are partial tactical successes.

Quote: "But if they can afford it, they will continue to stall. The enemy is having some success in certain parts of the front line, but we are also counterattacking and achieving results."

