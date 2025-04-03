All Sections
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 April 2025, 18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
The village of Andriivka on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

The Russians have launched three mechanised assaults on the village of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast using 17 pieces of military equipment and suffered significant losses.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy conducted three attacks over four hours in the morning. A total of at least 17 pieces of equipment and over four dozen infantry took part. Losses amount to at least 13 pieces of equipment, while losses in manpower are being confirmed."

Details: The General Staff published information on the first assault. Russian forces consisted of 12 pieces of equipment and at least 25 infantry. The 46th Airmobile Brigade and adjacent forces delivered the strike.

At around 06:30, a column passed through Andriivka without engaging the forward positions of Ukrainian paratroopers, hoping to break through to Oleksiivka and gain a foothold. As soon as the column left Andriivka, it came under artillery fire from the defence forces and aerial reconnaissance began working.

The second assault occurred at 08:00 to the north of Andriivka, involving infantry fighting vehicles and armoured personnel carriers. The Russians deployed 10-12 troops. Both vehicles were destroyed, along with the majority of the Russian infantry.

For the third time, at around 10:00, the Russians sent one tank and two infantry fighting vehicles along the route of the first column. All three pieces of equipment were destroyed on the western outskirts of the village, analysts report. The Russians managed to deploy six infantry, but they began to flee the battlefield. They were targeted during the retreat, and losses are being confirmed. 

