Man killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 18:18
Russian forces bombarded the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on 30 April.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "Investigators have established that the Russian army attacked the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district at approximately 13:45 on 30 April.
A 54-year-old man has been killed."
Details: Houses in the village have been damaged.
