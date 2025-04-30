Man killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

A column of smoke rising after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces bombarded the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on 30 April.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Investigators have established that the Russian army attacked the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district at approximately 13:45 on 30 April.

Advertisement:

A 54-year-old man has been killed."

Details: Houses in the village have been damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!