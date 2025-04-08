All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump criticises Russia: They're bombing like crazy right now

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 April 2025, 07:28
Trump criticises Russia: They're bombing like crazy right now
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not like the fact that Russia has recently intensified its attacks on Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Trump's statement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office

Quote from Trump: "I'm not happy about what's going on with the bombing, because they [the Russians] are bombing like crazy right now." 

Advertisement:

Details: Trump added that "that's not a good situation".

He also recalled that the United States is holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine regarding a potential peaceful settlement.

"And we're getting sort of close. But I'm not happy with all the bombing that's going on the last week or so. Horrible. It's a horrible thing," Trump concluded.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that US President Donald Trump's administration expected Russia to be ready to end the war.
  • Senior officials in the Trump administration have begun to acknowledge that the United States may not be able to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine in the coming months due to additional conditions set by Moscow during negotiations.
  • Meanwhile, Trump told NBC News that he was furious after Putin questioned Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRussiaattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
All News
Trump
Trump urges Russia to stop strikes on Ukraine, while Kremlin explains what prevents ceasefire
Polish official warns Trump against "historical mistake" regarding Russia
FT: Zelenskyy polygraphs officials over leaked draft of US-Ukraine minerals deal
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: