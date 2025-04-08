Trump criticises Russia: They're bombing like crazy right now

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not like the fact that Russia has recently intensified its attacks on Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Trump's statement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office

Quote from Trump: "I'm not happy about what's going on with the bombing, because they [the Russians] are bombing like crazy right now."

Details: Trump added that "that's not a good situation".

He also recalled that the United States is holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine regarding a potential peaceful settlement.

"And we're getting sort of close. But I'm not happy with all the bombing that's going on the last week or so. Horrible. It's a horrible thing," Trump concluded.

Background:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that US President Donald Trump's administration expected Russia to be ready to end the war.

Senior officials in the Trump administration have begun to acknowledge that the United States may not be able to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine in the coming months due to additional conditions set by Moscow during negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump told NBC News that he was furious after Putin questioned Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy.

