Trump criticises Russia: They're bombing like crazy right now
US President Donald Trump has said that he does not like the fact that Russia has recently intensified its attacks on Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Trump's statement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office
Quote from Trump: "I'm not happy about what's going on with the bombing, because they [the Russians] are bombing like crazy right now."
Details: Trump added that "that's not a good situation".
He also recalled that the United States is holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine regarding a potential peaceful settlement.
"And we're getting sort of close. But I'm not happy with all the bombing that's going on the last week or so. Horrible. It's a horrible thing," Trump concluded.
Background:
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that US President Donald Trump's administration expected Russia to be ready to end the war.
- Senior officials in the Trump administration have begun to acknowledge that the United States may not be able to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine in the coming months due to additional conditions set by Moscow during negotiations.
- Meanwhile, Trump told NBC News that he was furious after Putin questioned Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy.
