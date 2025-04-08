All Sections
Russians use drone to attack elderly man in Kherson this morning

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 April 2025, 08:32
Russian drone. Photo: provided by Kherson Oblast residents

The Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the morning of 8 April, injuring an 85-year-old resident of Kherson. The man has been hospitalised.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At around 06:30, the Russians attacked an elderly man in Kherson with a drone. The 85-year-old man suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the torso, head and leg due to the dropping of explosives."

Details: The man was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Background: 

  • On 7 April, Russian forces attacked a man in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. As a result of the strike, a 40-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.
  • At around 06:30 on 6 April, Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, killing a 59-year-old man.
  • On the morning of 4 April, Russian forces attacked a vehicle belonging to the NGO Buty Dobru na Khersonshchyni [Kindness for Kherson Oblast] which helps evacuate civilians from dangerous areas.

Khersondrones
