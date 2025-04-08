All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Situation on Lyman front deteriorates: In some areas there are ten Russians for every Ukrainian soldier

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 8 April 2025, 12:19
Situation on Lyman front deteriorates: In some areas there are ten Russians for every Ukrainian soldier
Box of rifle ammunition. Photo: 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave

The situation on the Lyman front has worsened over the past month, with Russian forces deploying large numbers of infantry and using many drones, including those with fibre-optic control.

Source: Anastasiia Blyshchyk, spokesperson for the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, on Radio Liberty

Quote: "We can confirm that the situation has really worsened in the past month. The Russians are pressing with an enormous amount of infantry – they simply have a lot of it. These can be large or small infantry groups that take advantage of weather conditions. They are doing everything to break into our combat formations, get into our rear as fast as possible, and cause damage."

Advertisement:

Details: Blyshchyk noted that Ukrainian defenders on the Lyman front are lacking manpower, while Russian forces quickly replenish their numbers despite heavy losses.

Quote: "In just a month, fighters from our brigade alone inflicted very heavy losses on the Russians – the equivalent of two battalions. But the Russians do not stop. Because they have this system for quickly replenishing their losses, they maintain their offensive potential, and it doesn’t diminish… Indeed, in some areas, there are ten Russian occupiers for every one of our infantrymen."

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group earlier reported that Russian forces had intensified infantry attacks on the Lyman front, focusing on concentrating manpower. Ukrainian military intelligence said Russian units there are mostly staffed with well-trained contract soldiers.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on 7 April alone, Russian forces carried out 21 attacks on the Lyman front, attempting to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Yampolivka, Torske, and towards Novoplatonivka, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna and Nove.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

war
Advertisement:
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
Denmark to send soldiers for training in Ukraine
All News
war
Russian agent to be tried in Kharkiv for killing Ukrainian soldier and plotting assassination of regional governor – photos
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces take Russian soldier captive in Kursk Oblast – video
Russian troops drop explosives on Kherson resident
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured
20:29
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
19:23
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder the work of Germany's new government and will Merz become Europe's new leader?
19:15
Zelenskyy says over 40% of weapons used on battlefield are made in Ukraine
18:21
US confirms state secretary and Trump's envoy Witkoff heading to Paris to discuss Ukraine
18:19
After call with Zelenskyy, Finnish President Stubb urges Russia to accept ceasefire
17:47
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
17:23
North Korea has gained over US$20 billion from supporting Russia in Ukraine war
17:22
Russia has violated energy ceasefire over 30 times since 25 March, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports
16:40
EU discusses sending military advisers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: