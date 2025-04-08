Situation on Lyman front deteriorates: In some areas there are ten Russians for every Ukrainian soldier

The situation on the Lyman front has worsened over the past month, with Russian forces deploying large numbers of infantry and using many drones, including those with fibre-optic control.

Source: Anastasiia Blyshchyk, spokesperson for the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, on Radio Liberty

Quote: "We can confirm that the situation has really worsened in the past month. The Russians are pressing with an enormous amount of infantry – they simply have a lot of it. These can be large or small infantry groups that take advantage of weather conditions. They are doing everything to break into our combat formations, get into our rear as fast as possible, and cause damage."

Advertisement:

Details: Blyshchyk noted that Ukrainian defenders on the Lyman front are lacking manpower, while Russian forces quickly replenish their numbers despite heavy losses.

Quote: "In just a month, fighters from our brigade alone inflicted very heavy losses on the Russians – the equivalent of two battalions. But the Russians do not stop. Because they have this system for quickly replenishing their losses, they maintain their offensive potential, and it doesn’t diminish… Indeed, in some areas, there are ten Russian occupiers for every one of our infantrymen."

Background:

Advertisement:

The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group earlier reported that Russian forces had intensified infantry attacks on the Lyman front, focusing on concentrating manpower. Ukrainian military intelligence said Russian units there are mostly staffed with well-trained contract soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on 7 April alone, Russian forces carried out 21 attacks on the Lyman front, attempting to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Yampolivka, Torske, and towards Novoplatonivka, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna and Nove.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!