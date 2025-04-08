Graves of civilians appear between residential buildings in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast – photos

A grave in the courtyard. Photo: Denys Khrystov on Facebook

Graves have begun to appear in the courtyards of residential buildings in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, indicating a possible deterioration in the security situation.

Source: a photo provided to Ukrainska Pravda by a serviceman; photos posted on the Facebook page of volunteer Denys Khrystov

Details: The photos show freshly dug graves. This may indicate that, due to constant Russian attacks, the relevant services are finding it increasingly difficult to retrieve the bodies of the dead.

Pokrovsk is located just a few kilometres from the front line.

