Graves of civilians appear between residential buildings in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 April 2025, 14:01
Graves of civilians appear between residential buildings in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast – photos
A grave in the courtyard. Photo: Denys Khrystov on Facebook

Graves have begun to appear in the courtyards of residential buildings in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, indicating a possible deterioration in the security situation.

Source: a photo provided to Ukrainska Pravda by a serviceman; photos posted on the Facebook page of volunteer Denys Khrystov

Details: The photos show freshly dug graves. This may indicate that, due to constant Russian attacks, the relevant services are finding it increasingly difficult to retrieve the bodies of the dead.

A grave in the courtyard
Photo provided to Ukrainska Pravda by a serviceman

Pokrovsk is located just a few kilometres from the front line.

 
A grave in the courtyard
Photo: Denys Khrystov on Facebook

