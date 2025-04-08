All Sections
Chinese chargé d'affaires summoned to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry over Chinese nationals' participation in war against Ukraine

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 8 April 2025, 16:56
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: European Pravda

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has summoned China's chargé d'affaires in Ukraine, seeking explanations regarding reports of Chinese citizens taking part in combat operations on Russia's side.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We strongly condemn Russia's involvement of Chinese citizens in its war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as their participation in combat against Ukrainian forces.

We have summoned China's chargé d'affaires in Ukraine to the Foreign Ministry to condemn this fact and demand an explanation."

Details: Sybiha also stressed that the participation of Chinese citizens in Russian forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine undermines Beijing's credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council and calls into question China's declared commitment to peace.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast had captured two Chinese nationals who were fighting in the ranks of the Russian military. Zelenskyy also said he had instructed Sybiha to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China intends to respond.

ChinaForeign Affairs Ministry
China
