Ukrainian troops capture two Chinese citizens fighting for Russia – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 8 April 2025, 15:23
screenshot

Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast have captured two Chinese nationals who were fighting in the ranks of the Russian military.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Our military captured two Chinese citizens who fought as part of the Russian military. This happened in Donetsk Oblast – the territory of Ukraine. We have the documents of these prisoners, their bank cards and personal data.

We have information suggesting that the number of Chinese nationals serving in units of the invaders is significantly higher than two. We are currently gathering information. Intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine and appropriate Armed Forces units have been involved.

I have instructed Ukraine's foreign minister to immediately contact Beijing and determine how China is going to respond to this."

Details: The prisoners are being held by the Security Service of Ukraine. Zelenskyy added that the fact that Russia is directly or indirectly drawing China into the war is "a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything but end the war".

"He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a reaction. A reaction from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who wants peace," he wrote.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office, Zelenskyy told the media that the Chinese soldiers had been captured near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. A combat clash occurred there involving six Chinese servicemen.

Quote: "This is yet another country providing military support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Another one after Iran and North Korean troops. But there is a difference: the North Koreans were fighting against us on the Kursk front, while the Chinese are fighting on Ukrainian territory. I believe this is an important issue that we need to discuss with our partners." 

Background: On 11 January, Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

