Belgium to provide Ukraine with €1bn aid package, Belgian PM says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 8 April 2025, 17:35
Bart De Wever. Photo: Getty Images

Belgium will provide Ukraine with an aid package worth €1 billion, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has announced on a visit to Kyiv on 8 April.

Source: Belgian PM De Wever, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The prime minister unveiled a new decision to allocate a €1 billion assistance package for Ukraine in 2025. He stated that Belgium will allocate €1 billion annually for defence purposes.

De Wever expressed strong interest in establishing Belgian defence production in Ukraine and noted that four relevant contracts had been signed today.

He emphasised the importance of helping Ukraine build its own defence capabilities and rearming Europe in the face of renewed Russian aggression. De Wever added that cooperation is needed to explore how the Belgian private sector could be encouraged to invest in Ukraine and contribute to the development of its defence industry.

Notably, this is the first visit to Ukraine by representatives of Belgium’s new government since they took office in February 2025.

Background: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with his Belgian counterpart Theo Francken in mid-February to discuss the further implementation of the F-16 programme.

Belgiumaid for Ukraine
