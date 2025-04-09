Ukraine's General Staff: 161 combat clashes recorded on battlefield over past day

Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have conducted the most attacks on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman and Kursk fronts over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 April

Quote: "Yesterday [8 April], the enemy launched one missile strike and 91 airstrikes, launching three missiles and dropping 162 guided aerial bombs. Moreover, they conducted over 4,900 attacks, including 100 using multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,180 kamikaze UAVs."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, five combat clashes occurred, with Ukrainian forces repelling assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novosilka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks and tried to advance in the vicinity of the settlements of Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Nove and Kolodiazi.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, four assaults were repelled near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, six combat clashes occurred near Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks near the settlements of Ozarianivka, Toretsk and Leonidivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 58 Russian assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainians repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Dniproenerhiia and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian troops conducted three attacks towards the settlements of Vilne Pole and near Burlatske.

On the Orikhiv front, four attacks were repelled near the settlements of Stepove and Lobkove.

No offensive actions were recorded on the Prydniprovske front.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 25 attacks were repelled. Russian forces also launched 35 airstrikes using 50 guided aerial bombs and carried out 323 artillery attacks, seven of them with a multiple-launch rocket system.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!