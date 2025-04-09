All Sections
US Congresswoman Spartz insults Zelenskyy and accuses The Telegraph of twisting her words about Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 9 April 2025, 09:51
US Congresswoman Spartz insults Zelenskyy and accuses The Telegraph of twisting her words about Ukraine
Victoria Spartz. Photo: Facebook.

Victoria Spartz, US Congresswoman of Ukrainian origin, has criticised journalists from The Telegraph for allegedly misrepresenting her interview, while making offensive remarks about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s parliament.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement published on Spartz’s official website

Quote: "This headline (from Spartz’s The Telegraph interview – ed.) was 'conveniently' used by the Zelenskyy propaganda machine to smear her and President Trump and continue blaming the United States for Zelenskyy’s loss and betrayal of his country."

Advertisement:

Details: The statement claims that the original article misquoted Spartz, placing words in quotation marks that she never said. 

After several requests from her team, journalists reportedly removed the quotation marks but left a colon, which, as Spartz says, still implied direct speech.

Quote: "I spent an enormous amount of energy trying to help the Ukrainian military to win their brutal fight against Russia. Unfortunately, if you have morons and crooks like Zelenskyy and his puppet parliament running your country, it’s a lost cause." 

Advertisement:

More details: Spartz claimed that "the current reality on the ground is that Ukraine is not in the position to retake its territories nor could they agree to give them up permanently".

"Therefore, only a temporary solution with the help of the United States can be achieved, which will give each side some time to regroup. The end result of that war will have to be decided later and not just on a battlefield," the congresswoman added.

Background:

  • In her interview with the British newspaper, Spartz urged the Ukrainian people to choose a new leader in pursuit of lasting peace, claiming that with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainians would "lose the rest of the country."
  • She also suggested Ukrainians accept the loss of territory occupied by Russia.
  • In response, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said: "Unlike Victoria, all of our land has always been and will always remain Ukrainian".

