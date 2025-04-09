Russia has effectively launched offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has stated that Russian forces have, in effect, already begun an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with LB.ua

Quote: In response to a question about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on Russia preparing an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, Syrskyi replied: "I can say that the president is absolutely right and this offensive has effectively already begun."

Advertisement:

Details: Syrskyi said that this is evidenced in part by the fact that for nearly a week there has been a near twofold increase in Russian offensive operations across all major directions.

Background:

During a meeting of European leaders in Paris focused on support for Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian intelligence indicates Russia is preparing new offensives on Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

"According to our intelligence, Russia is getting ready for new offensives against the Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. They're dragging out the talks and trying to get the US stuck in endless, pointless discussions about fake 'conditions' just to buy time and then try to grab more land," Zelenskyy said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!