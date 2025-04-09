All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia has effectively launched offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 9 April 2025, 10:31
Russia has effectively launched offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has stated that Russian forces have, in effect, already begun an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with LB.ua

Quote: In response to a question about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on Russia preparing an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, Syrskyi replied: "I can say that the president is absolutely right and this offensive has effectively already begun."

Advertisement:

Details: Syrskyi said that this is evidenced in part by the fact that for nearly a week there has been a near twofold increase in Russian offensive operations across all major directions.

Background:

  • During a meeting of European leaders in Paris focused on support for Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian intelligence indicates Russia is preparing new offensives on Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
  • "According to our intelligence, Russia is getting ready for new offensives against the Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. They're dragging out the talks and trying to get the US stuck in endless, pointless discussions about fake 'conditions' just to buy time and then try to grab more land," Zelenskyy said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Oleksandr SyrskyiRusso-Ukrainian warKharkiv OblastSumy Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukrainian drone shot down Russian long-range bomber worth US$100 ml – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Russia conscripts 8-9,000 people every month for war against Ukraine – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Syrskyi explains why 2023 Bakhmut counteroffensive failed
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: