Zelenskyy: Russia gears up for new offensives on three Ukrainian regions
Ukrainian intelligence reports have indicated that Russia is bracing for new offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statement during a meeting of European leaders in Paris on support for Ukraine
Quote: "According to our intelligence, Russia is getting ready for new offensives against the Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. They're dragging out the talks and trying to get the US stuck in endless, pointless discussions about fake 'conditions' just to buy time and then try to grab more land."
Details: Zelenskyy also stated that Russia aims to continue the war, and as a result, partner countries should maintain sanctions against Russia and work on developing a joint plan to deploy a force to guarantee peace.
He noted that Ukraine requires investments in the joint production of air defence systems, artillery shells and drones.
Background:
- French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a Franco-British mission would be sent to Ukraine to work on strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine in order to ensure a future ceasefire.
- However, sources from European diplomatic circles, speaking to Reuters, have indicated that doubts are growing within Europe regarding the feasibility of this plan. Concerns include logistical challenges, a shortage of troops, Russian opposition, and the absence of US security guarantees.
