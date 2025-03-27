Zelenskyy: Russia gears up for new offensives on three Ukrainian regions

Ukrainian intelligence reports have indicated that Russia is bracing for new offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statement during a meeting of European leaders in Paris on support for Ukraine

Quote: "According to our intelligence, Russia is getting ready for new offensives against the Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. They're dragging out the talks and trying to get the US stuck in endless, pointless discussions about fake 'conditions' just to buy time and then try to grab more land."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that Russia aims to continue the war, and as a result, partner countries should maintain sanctions against Russia and work on developing a joint plan to deploy a force to guarantee peace.

He noted that Ukraine requires investments in the joint production of air defence systems, artillery shells and drones.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!