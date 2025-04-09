Russia conscripts 8-9,000 people every month for war against Ukraine – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Russia was increasing the number of its armed forces by 8-9,000 people every month at the expense of contract soldiers.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with Lb.ua

Details: In response to a question about mobilisation plans, Syrskyi confirmed that the figure of 30,000 people who are drafted monthly, announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is relevant and remains a target for the defence forces, and stressed the need to respond to the Russian actions, as they continue to actively replenish their troops.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The president announced the figure that he announced. And this is indeed the figure we must stick to.

The enemy is increasing the number of its Armed Forces by 8-9,000 every month at the expense of contract soldiers. In some regions, the cost of a contract reaches US$40,000. And money is always an incentive for them."

Background:

Advertisement:

In July 2024, The New York Times reported that Ukraine conscripts up to 30,000 people a month – two to three times more than in the winter and about the same number as Russia's monthly conscription.

On 11 February 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Economist that in 2024, Ukraine mobilised 30,000 people a month.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!