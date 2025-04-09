Russia conscripts 8-9,000 people every month for war against Ukraine – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Russia was increasing the number of its armed forces by 8-9,000 people every month at the expense of contract soldiers.
Source: Syrskyi in an interview with Lb.ua
Details: In response to a question about mobilisation plans, Syrskyi confirmed that the figure of 30,000 people who are drafted monthly, announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is relevant and remains a target for the defence forces, and stressed the need to respond to the Russian actions, as they continue to actively replenish their troops.
Quote: "The president announced the figure that he announced. And this is indeed the figure we must stick to.
The enemy is increasing the number of its Armed Forces by 8-9,000 every month at the expense of contract soldiers. In some regions, the cost of a contract reaches US$40,000. And money is always an incentive for them."
Background:
- In July 2024, The New York Times reported that Ukraine conscripts up to 30,000 people a month – two to three times more than in the winter and about the same number as Russia's monthly conscription.
- On 11 February 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Economist that in 2024, Ukraine mobilised 30,000 people a month.
