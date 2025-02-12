Zelenskyy: Ukraine conscripted 30,000 people every month in 2024

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Ukraine conscripted 30,000 people a month in 2024.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Economist on 11 February

Details: In a conversation with journalists, Zelenskyy was asked whether he regretted not accepting a proposal made by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to draft 500,000 troops in 2023.

Zelenskyy responded by stating that the largest mobilisation took place last year, with 30,000 people being drafted into the Ukrainian Armed Forces per month.

Quote: "Don’t live in fantasy, please. Don’t live in a fantasy that someone is launching, inventing something, etc. The biggest mobilisation...

There’s too much in the media about how to fight, how many people we have to mobilise, etc. So the biggest mobilisation was last year, 30,000 per month. It was, I think, a lot."

Details: Nevertheless, he acknowledged that Russia conscripts 45,000 troops a month and that its total army numbers are between 1.5 and 1.9 million, roughly twice the size of Ukraine's.

Quote: "A lot, yes, a lot of people. And they have the same problems. In some directions where we have complications, for example, 60% or 50% or 70% in the brigade, yes, they have the same. They have the same problems, the same questions, the same challenges."

Background: In July 2024, The New York Times reported that Ukraine was conscripting up to 30,000 people a month – two to three times more than in the winter and roughly the same number as Russia conscripts each month.

