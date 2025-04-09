Ukrainian drone shot down Russian long-range bomber worth US$100 ml – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber with a drone a few days ago.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with Lb.ua (Left Bank), a Ukrainian news agency

Quote from Syrskyi: "Our successful operation destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber a few days ago. It had just landed, and our drone hit it. The cost of it is about US$100 million."

For reference: The Tu-22M3 is a supersonic long-range strategic bomber with a flexible wing configuration. The United Aircraft Company Tupolev developed it in the 1960s. It was produced in two main modifications: The Tu-22M2 (decommissioned in the 1990s) and the Tu-22M3, which was produced from 1978 to 1993 and operated by Russia.

Background: Earlier, a source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence stated that on 5 April, the Defence Intelligence and the Armed Forces carried out a combined operation to attack three military airbases in Russia. The source reports that three Tu-95MS strategic bombers were allegedly severely damaged during the raid on Engels-2 airbase.

