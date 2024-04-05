Drones of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Armed Forces strike 3 air bases in Russia, destroying and damaging aircraft

Three air bases in the territory of Russia have been damaged by drones on the morning of 5 April as a result of a joint operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: a source of Ukrainska Pravda in DIU

Details: The source reported that three Tu-95MS strategic fighter jets were likely significantly damaged as a result of the attack on the Engels-2 airbase.

Quote: "We also have information about the death of seven soldiers at the airbase. Early reports say that the pilots of strategic bombers may also be among the people killed."

A military airbase in the town of Yeysk was also struck. Early reports say two Su-25 aircraft were completely destroyed there, and four Russian soldiers were killed.

In addition, a drone attacked a military airbase in the city of Kursk.

Previously: On the night of 4-5 April, multiple strikes were reported in the territory of Russia.

A source of Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), jointly with the structures of Ukraine’s Defence Forces, was behind the attack on the air base in the Russian town of Morozovsk. Reportedly, at least six aircraft were destroyed.

Background: Officially, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence does not comment, confirm or deny who and what is hitting Russia's military targets.

At the same time, DIU stressed that military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation are legitimate targets for Ukraine, against which Russia has treacherously unleashed a war of aggression.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of DIU, praised the progress in Ukrainian drone production and projected that UAVs will further attack military targets in Russia and that their range will increase.

