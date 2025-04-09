Ukrainian forces show breakthrough of Russian border defences in Belgorod Oblast – video

Ukrainian soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment have released a video showing Ukrainian armoured vehicles breaking through several layers of Russian fortifications in Belgorod Oblast.

Source: 225th Separate Assault Regiment on Telegram

Quote: "After our operation in Kursk, the Russians ‘drew conclusions’: they reinforced all borders to prevent another breakthrough elsewhere.

Over RUB 10 billion (about US$115.8 million) were spent in Belgorod Oblast on ‘modern and reliable fortifications’… What’s with your faces, Russians?"

225 окремий штурмовий полк оприлюднив відео, як бійці на танках заїхали до Бєлгородської області РФ через три лінії оборонних споруд. pic.twitter.com/F7qW08ljhY — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 9, 2025

Background:

On 18 March, when asked whether Ukraine was conducting operations in Belgorod Oblast, as claimed by the Russian Defence Ministry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded that Ukraine has the right to take preemptive steps to prevent Russian attacks.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had attempted a "breakthrough of units into Russian territory in the western part of Belgorod Oblast towards the settlements of Demidovka and Prilesye".

On 8 April, Zelenskyy officially confirmed for the first time the presence of Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, saying that active operations in their border areas are a justified response to the Russian invasion.

