Zelenskyy responds to claims of Ukrainian operation in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the Russian Defence Ministry's claim that the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the territory of Belgorod Oblast on 18 March.

Source: Zelenskyy at an online press conference; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: When asked whether Ukraine is conducting operations in Belgorod Oblast, as claimed by the Russian Defence Ministry, Zelenskyy responded that Ukraine has the right to take preemptive steps to prevent Russian attacks.

Quote: "There is an operation there: some may think someone has run away, while elsewhere someone has entered. These are absolutely understandable strategic steps while the enemy remains on our territory...

We have seen a new concentration of troops on the border with Sumy Oblast. We can see what they want to do, they want to strike Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. That is what we are seeing. Well, we will not let them do it so easily."

Details: Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had tried "to break its units into the territory of Russia in the western part of Belgorod Oblast, towards the settlements of Demidovka and Prilesye". According to the ministry, there were five attacks during the day.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian troops are in control of the situation in Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "Ukraine is conducting its mission in Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops are there. And they will remain there as long as this operation is necessary for us. We have strengthened our positions in our country's east…

But after Putin claims that our guys are surrounded: our guys are standing there, showing that they are not surrounded. It is not Putin who decides when and where our troops will withdraw."

Background:

On 18 March, Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuhla stated in a post on Facebook that "Russian troops have advanced so deep into Sumy Oblast that the remaining territory controlled by Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast is about the same".

The State Border Guard Service and the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian troops are trying to enter Sumy Oblast in small assault groups but are being repelled by the defence forces. The Russians are using sabotage and reconnaissance groups, but they are also being repelled.

Ukraine's General Staff emphasised that the situation in the border areas of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast and Russia's Kursk Oblast remains under the control of the Ukrainian defence forces.

