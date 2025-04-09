All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU promises to release proposals on trade conditions with Ukraine soon

Tetyana VysotskaWednesday, 9 April 2025, 18:27
EU promises to release proposals on trade conditions with Ukraine soon
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission is finalising its proposal on mutual tariff liberalisation under Article 29 of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and will present it to Ukraine soon.

Source: European Pravda, citing EU spokesperson

Details: The EU spokesperson said that the European Commission is preparing to deliver proposals to Ukraine on new trade conditions and tariff liberalisation under Article 29 of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. 

Advertisement:

The spokesperson added that the Commission is determined to hold consultations with Ukraine under Article 29 to promote mutual tariff liberalisation.

The spokesperson stated that the process under Article 29 aims to ensure economic stability and predictability for farmers and businesses in both Ukraine and the EU, facilitating a smooth transition after the expiration of autonomous trade measures.

The spokesperson also acknowledged the Commission’s full awareness of concerns raised by EU farmers and member states regarding the sensitivity of certain agricultural imports. 

Advertisement:

When asked to comment on information from a European Pravda source about the possibility of returning to pre-war trade conditions between Ukraine and the EU after 5 June 2025, the EU spokesperson stated that they do not comment on comments.

Background:

  • Earlier, European Pravda reported that the EU will not extend the trade visa-free arrangement with Ukraine after 5 June 2025 and will return to pre-war conditions. 
  • In March, Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski stated that the European Commission had not yet submitted a proposal on the trade visa-free regime with Ukraine to the EU Council.
  • On 13 May 2024, following lengthy and intense negotiations, the EU Council approved an extension of preferential trade measures with Ukraine for another year – until 5 June 2025.
  • Regarding the future format of trade relations between Ukraine and the EU, tentative agreements were reached to integrate the duty-free regime into the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUkraine
Advertisement:
Serbian President Vučić to attend 9 May parade in Moscow despite EU pressure
UpdatedRussian large-scale attack on Dnipro: 2 adults and child killed, 30 people injured – photos
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
All News
EU
EU aims to supply Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells by end of year
EU won't extend trade visa-free regime with Ukraine and will restore pre-war conditions – source
EU to transfer €2.1bn from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:20
Russia plans to use seized US company to supply food to its military, Reuters says
11:31
French court paves way for forced recovery of US$5bn from Russia to Naftogaz
10:27
Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistic and anti-aircraft missiles and 75 drones overnight
09:52
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Paris to meet with coalition of the willing and US officials
09:43
Serbian President Vučić to attend 9 May parade in Moscow despite EU pressure
09:08
Russian drone strikes ambulance in Kherson, wounds medic and driver
09:05
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: 17 people injured, houses and cars damaged
08:22
Ukraine's General Staff records 125 combat clashes over past day
08:10
UpdatedRussian large-scale attack on Dnipro: 2 adults and child killed, 30 people injured – photos
07:57
Russian Shahed drone strike sparks fire at agricultural facility in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: