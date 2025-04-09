EU promises to release proposals on trade conditions with Ukraine soon

The European Commission is finalising its proposal on mutual tariff liberalisation under Article 29 of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and will present it to Ukraine soon.

Source: European Pravda, citing EU spokesperson

Details: The EU spokesperson said that the European Commission is preparing to deliver proposals to Ukraine on new trade conditions and tariff liberalisation under Article 29 of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

The spokesperson added that the Commission is determined to hold consultations with Ukraine under Article 29 to promote mutual tariff liberalisation.

The spokesperson stated that the process under Article 29 aims to ensure economic stability and predictability for farmers and businesses in both Ukraine and the EU, facilitating a smooth transition after the expiration of autonomous trade measures.

The spokesperson also acknowledged the Commission’s full awareness of concerns raised by EU farmers and member states regarding the sensitivity of certain agricultural imports.

When asked to comment on information from a European Pravda source about the possibility of returning to pre-war trade conditions between Ukraine and the EU after 5 June 2025, the EU spokesperson stated that they do not comment on comments.

Background:

Earlier, European Pravda reported that the EU will not extend the trade visa-free arrangement with Ukraine after 5 June 2025 and will return to pre-war conditions.

In March, Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski stated that the European Commission had not yet submitted a proposal on the trade visa-free regime with Ukraine to the EU Council.

On 13 May 2024, following lengthy and intense negotiations, the EU Council approved an extension of preferential trade measures with Ukraine for another year – until 5 June 2025.

Regarding the future format of trade relations between Ukraine and the EU, tentative agreements were reached to integrate the duty-free regime into the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

