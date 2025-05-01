All Sections
Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa, killing two people, injuring five – photos, video

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 1 May 2025, 03:21
Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa, killing two people, injuring five – photos, video
Inspection of the damaged building. Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram

The Russians carried out a large-scale drone attack on Odesa on the night of 30 April-1 May 2025. Two people have been killed and five injured in the attack and the search for an elderly couple has been ongoing. Residential buildings, social infrastructure facilities and transport have been damaged. 

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Suspilne.Odesa, an Odesa-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Around midnight on 30 April, Suspilne correspondents reported that a series of explosions had occurred in the city. 

Quote from Kiper: "The enemy attacked Odesa with UAVs. A lot of damage was done to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. Some fires have broken out. All the appropriate services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the attack."

Updated: At 03:00, Kiper reported that high-rise buildings, houses, civilian infrastructure and cars had been damaged. Several fires have broken out and firefighters have rushed to the scenes.

 
Damaged residential building
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "Two people were killed and five injured in the strike. Medics are providing all necessary treatment to those who were affected in the attack. Work to deal with the aftermath of the strike is ongoing. Tents are being set up on site to provide additional assistance."

Details: An elderly couple lived in one of the damaged residential buildings on the top floor, and they are currently missing.

 
The scene of the attack
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Trukhanov said four windows had been shattered in one of the city's schools.

