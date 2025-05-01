All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Effectiveness of Ukrainian UAVs increased: over 83,000 Russian targets hit in April – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 May 2025, 10:01
Effectiveness of Ukrainian UAVs increased: over 83,000 Russian targets hit in April – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
A drone demonstrated as part of the Brave1 Defense Tech Era cluster. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported an increase in the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone operations: over 83,000 Russian targets were hit and destroyed in April, which is eight per cent more than in March.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "The unmanned systems units from Ukraine's defence forces achieved significant results in destroying the enemy in April. According to the Unmanned Systems Forces Command, our drones struck and destroyed over 83,000 targets during the month, which is eight per cent more than in March. The strike efficiency also increased by another fire per cent.

Advertisement:

I am grateful to our soldiers for their effectiveness. However, the current high-tech war demands continuous progress, even greater efficiency and scaling up efforts in the drone sector."

Details: Syrskyi reported that he had held a regular monthly meeting on unmanned systems, involving many UAV unit commanders.

He once again emphasised that the UAV sector is a priority, as it allows holding the Russians back and destroying them at a distance, preserving the lives of infantry troops.

Advertisement:

Syrskyi also listened to a report from the Joint Staff's intelligence unit, known as J2, on the formation of unmanned forces in Russia, the development of drone units within various branches of troops and forces and new models of Russian UAVs and ground-based robotic systems.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

droneswarOleksandr Syrskyi
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
Natural resources deal details: 57 minerals and US military aid to Ukraine
Trump clears US$50m in arms sales to Ukraine for first time since re-election, says Kyiv Post
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
Ukraine and US have signed mineral resources deal
All News
drones
Ukraine downs 74 drones and 68 go off radar as Russia launches 5 Iskander missiles and 170 drones overnight
Railway worker killed and tracks and wagons damaged in Russian attack on Odesa
Russians hit industrial facility in Sumy Oblast, causing fire – video
RECENT NEWS
12:43
Zelenskyy: Russia has ignored ceasefire proposal for over 50 days, tangible push is needed
12:39
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
12:04
Russia seeks to create bridgehead to cross Dnipro River, Ukrainian forces say
11:51
updatedPart of downed Russian drone explodes in Kyiv, injuring woman
11:42
Ukraine still repairing confinement structure over Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged by Russian attack, IAEA says
11:36
US Congress website confirms Trump's plans for arms exports to Ukraine
11:27
Trump envoy says Ukraine ready to concede territories "de facto" but not "de jure"
11:05
Trump ally says Senate backs "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia
11:00
"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
10:55
Russia attacks business premises in Kharkiv Oblast: equipment and cars destroyed by fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: