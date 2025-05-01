Effectiveness of Ukrainian UAVs increased: over 83,000 Russian targets hit in April – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

A drone demonstrated as part of the Brave1 Defense Tech Era cluster. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported an increase in the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone operations: over 83,000 Russian targets were hit and destroyed in April, which is eight per cent more than in March.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "The unmanned systems units from Ukraine's defence forces achieved significant results in destroying the enemy in April. According to the Unmanned Systems Forces Command, our drones struck and destroyed over 83,000 targets during the month, which is eight per cent more than in March. The strike efficiency also increased by another fire per cent.

I am grateful to our soldiers for their effectiveness. However, the current high-tech war demands continuous progress, even greater efficiency and scaling up efforts in the drone sector."

Details: Syrskyi reported that he had held a regular monthly meeting on unmanned systems, involving many UAV unit commanders.

He once again emphasised that the UAV sector is a priority, as it allows holding the Russians back and destroying them at a distance, preserving the lives of infantry troops.

Syrskyi also listened to a report from the Joint Staff's intelligence unit, known as J2, on the formation of unmanned forces in Russia, the development of drone units within various branches of troops and forces and new models of Russian UAVs and ground-based robotic systems.

