Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland removes Ukrainian flag from city hall – video

Polish police are investigating the removal of a Ukrainian flag from the city hall building in Biała Podlaska on Wednesday 30 April during a rally held by Grzegorz Braun, presidential candidate and member of the European Parliament.

Source: Polish news portal RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lublin police reported on Thursday that officers from Biała Podlaska are investigating the incident that occurred during an election rally of presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun.

Advertisement:

"Officers have identified the man who removed the Ukrainian flag from the city hall building. Recordings related to the incident are being thoroughly analysed. All gathered materials will be handed over to the prosecutor’s office," police stated, adding that the act may result in legal consequences.

Footage from Braun’s rally posted online shows a man climbing a ladder to the balcony of the city hall, unhooking the Ukrainian flag, and handing it to Braun. The man then placed a Polish flag instead. Braun shook his hand in gratitude. The crowd could be heard chanting "This is Poland" during the incident.

Following this, Braun addressed the crowd. "I take all of you as witnesses that Mr Kacper, acting as my assistant appointed to carry out duties of a Polish MEP, acted upon my request and my clear instruction. Therefore, I take responsibility," Braun declared.

Advertisement:

He announced that the Ukrainian flag would be delivered to the nearest Ukrainian consulate.

Background:

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar condemned the act at the campaign of the anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Biała Podlaska, where the Ukrainian flag was torn down, calling it a deliberate provocation aimed at harming relations between the two countries.

In the summer of 2024, Braun also removed a Ukrainian flag from the Kościuszko Mound in Kraków, claiming it was displayed in the "wrong location".

Braun is known for his pro-Russian views: he is frequently quoted by Russian media, was the only MP not to vote in favour of a Sejm resolution in early 2023 calling on the EU and NATO to support Ukraine in the war with Russia, and was linked to an anti-Ukrainian rally in Warsaw that no one attended.

Tak wygląda wiec Brauna w Białej Podlaskiej. Ludzie weszli na budynek Urzędu Miasta i zerwali ukraińską flagę. Polityka nienawiści zbiera żniwo. To nie jest patriotyzm. To hańba. pic.twitter.com/qxpPrmkchg — Marta Wcisło #Trzaskowski2025 (@WcisloMarta123) April 30, 2025

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!