Russia damages Nova Poshta postal service's cargo branch in Odesa

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 1 May 2025, 14:00
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Nova Poshta. Photo: Nova Poshta

A Russian Shahed UAV has destroyed a part of a cargo branch of Nova Poshta, the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, in Odesa with a direct hit.

Source: press service for Nova Poshta

Details: Nova Poshta reports that the employees were not at work at night, so fortunately, no one was injured.

"We have deployed a mobile post office with loads of up to 30 kilograms and do not expect delivery delays. We are still clearing the rubble as of 12:10. The total amount of damage is being determined," the statement said.

The company promised to contact customers whose parcels were destroyed and compensate them for their value.

Background: Russian troops attacked the railway infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, killing a railway worker and damaging tracks and wagons.

