Railway worker killed and tracks and wagons damaged in Russian attack on Odesa

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 May 2025, 08:45
Railway worker killed and tracks and wagons damaged in Russian attack on Odesa
Aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A railway worker has been killed in a Russian attack on the city of Odesa and the railway tracks and three freight wagons have also been damaged.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian railways) on Telegram

Quote: "Odesa Oblast and its railway infrastructure were under enemy attack last night. Fortunately, no one was injured at their workplaces, but sadly, the enemy attack on Odesa claimed the life of a railway worker in their own home."

Details: The Russian strike also damaged a section of the railway. The tracks, overhead contact line and three freight wagons were particularly affected.

"Railway workers are conducting emergency repair work to ensure freight trains can continue to run to the ports normally. They are currently following an alternative route. Passenger trains are running on schedule," Ukrzaliznytsia concluded.

Background:

  • The Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 30 April-1 May 2025. 
  • It was reported that two people had been killed and five injured in the attack and the search for an elderly couple was ongoing. Residential buildings, social infrastructure facilities and transport were damaged. 
  • Later, it was reported that the number of casualties in Odesa had risen to 15.

