All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two dead as Russia drops three bombs on Myrnohrad and attacks Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 May 2025, 14:26
Two dead as Russia drops three bombs on Myrnohrad and attacks Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian bombardment. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Two civilians were killed and one injured in Russian attacks on the settlements of Myrnohrad and Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast on Thursday 1 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian forces dropped three aerial bombs on Myrnohrad at 00:30 on 1 May. Early reports suggest that the Russians targeted civilians with KAB-250 bombs fitted with UMPK modules, which convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

Advertisement:

Apartment blocks have been struck, with one bomb hitting a nine-storey building. A reinforced concrete slab collapsed on a 43-year-old woman in her apartment, causing fatal injuries.

 
The aftermath of the Russian bombardment
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

In addition, Russian forces attacked the village of Novoekonomichne in the Pokrovsk district at 06:30, claiming the life of a 51-year-old man. His 52-year-old wife sustained shrapnel wounds. Information regarding the type of weapon used in the attack is still being gathered.

Nine high-rise buildings and houses have been damaged.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian bombardment
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Pokrovsk District Prosecutor's Office has launched pre-trial investigations into war crimes (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, violations of laws of the warfare).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwarwar crimesRussia
Advertisement:
Trump team announces steps to bring Ukraine and Russia closer together in next 100 days
Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against several Ukrainian public figures and Russian propagandists
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland removes Ukrainian flag from city hall – video
"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians occupy Sukha Balka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast, killing 3 civilians
Russians occupy Nadiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
16:47
Russia's Foreign Ministry states it will not allow Ukraine to be restored within 1991 borders
16:25
Trump team announces steps to bring Ukraine and Russia closer together in next 100 days
16:13
Reuters: Ukraine minerals deal is signal to Russia, says US treasury secretary
15:49
Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March
15:46
US State Secretary Rubio: Signing of mineral deal is step towards ending war in Ukraine
15:32
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against several Ukrainian public figures and Russian propagandists
15:00
EXPLAINERHow Canada responds to Trump and the new government's challenges
14:58
Ukraine's Security Service names four Russian accomplices who tortured Ukrainian POWs in Luhansk Oblast
14:31
Trump team dissatisfied with envoy Witkoff's approach to talks with Russia – The New York Post
14:26
Two dead as Russia drops three bombs on Myrnohrad and attacks Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: