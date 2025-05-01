Two dead as Russia drops three bombs on Myrnohrad and attacks Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian bombardment. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Two civilians were killed and one injured in Russian attacks on the settlements of Myrnohrad and Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast on Thursday 1 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian forces dropped three aerial bombs on Myrnohrad at 00:30 on 1 May. Early reports suggest that the Russians targeted civilians with KAB-250 bombs fitted with UMPK modules, which convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

Apartment blocks have been struck, with one bomb hitting a nine-storey building. A reinforced concrete slab collapsed on a 43-year-old woman in her apartment, causing fatal injuries.

The aftermath of the Russian bombardment Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

In addition, Russian forces attacked the village of Novoekonomichne in the Pokrovsk district at 06:30, claiming the life of a 51-year-old man. His 52-year-old wife sustained shrapnel wounds. Information regarding the type of weapon used in the attack is still being gathered.

Nine high-rise buildings and houses have been damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian bombardment Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Pokrovsk District Prosecutor's Office has launched pre-trial investigations into war crimes (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, violations of laws of the warfare).

