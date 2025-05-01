Two dead as Russia drops three bombs on Myrnohrad and attacks Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast
Two civilians were killed and one injured in Russian attacks on the settlements of Myrnohrad and Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast on Thursday 1 May.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: Russian forces dropped three aerial bombs on Myrnohrad at 00:30 on 1 May. Early reports suggest that the Russians targeted civilians with KAB-250 bombs fitted with UMPK modules, which convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.
Apartment blocks have been struck, with one bomb hitting a nine-storey building. A reinforced concrete slab collapsed on a 43-year-old woman in her apartment, causing fatal injuries.
In addition, Russian forces attacked the village of Novoekonomichne in the Pokrovsk district at 06:30, claiming the life of a 51-year-old man. His 52-year-old wife sustained shrapnel wounds. Information regarding the type of weapon used in the attack is still being gathered.
Nine high-rise buildings and houses have been damaged.
Pokrovsk District Prosecutor's Office has launched pre-trial investigations into war crimes (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, violations of laws of the warfare).
