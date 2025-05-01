Russia's Foreign Ministry states it will not allow Ukraine to be restored within 1991 borders

On 1 May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation issued a statement claiming that Moscow "will never allow" the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognised 1991 borders.

Source: statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: The statement repeated accusations against Ukraine and Western countries, alleging so-called "cannibalistic intentions" to "destroy everything Russian".

Quote: "It is absolutely clear that behind the futile and unfounded demands by the Kyiv regime and its supporters in the West for the so-called restoration of Ukraine within the 1991 borders lies a cannibalistic instinct to annihilate everything Russian.

It is clear that Russia will never allow such a scenario to be implemented."

