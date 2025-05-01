All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's Foreign Ministry states it will not allow Ukraine to be restored within 1991 borders

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 1 May 2025, 16:47
Russia's Foreign Ministry states it will not allow Ukraine to be restored within 1991 borders
Lavrov. Photo: Getty Images

On 1 May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation issued a statement claiming that Moscow "will never allow" the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognised 1991 borders.

Source: statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: The statement repeated accusations against Ukraine and Western countries, alleging so-called "cannibalistic intentions" to "destroy everything Russian".

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is absolutely clear that behind the futile and unfounded demands by the Kyiv regime and its supporters in the West for the so-called restoration of Ukraine within the 1991 borders lies a cannibalistic instinct to annihilate everything Russian.

It is clear that Russia will never allow such a scenario to be implemented."

Background:

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy elaborates on latest sanctions imposed on Ukrainian public figures, including former advisor to President's Office
Trump team announces steps to bring Ukraine and Russia closer together in next 100 days
Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against several Ukrainian public figures and Russian propagandists
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland removes Ukrainian flag from city hall – video
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Trump team announces steps to bring Ukraine and Russia closer together in next 100 days
Trump team dissatisfied with envoy Witkoff's approach to talks with Russia – The New York Post
Russia attacks major agricultural company in Odesa Oblast: almost all property destroyed
RECENT NEWS
18:10
Zelenskyy elaborates on latest sanctions imposed on Ukrainian public figures, including former advisor to President's Office
18:00
US treasury secretary: Trump dealt Zelenskyy a "royal flush" by signing mineral resources deal
17:40
Ukraine has shut down three out of nine nuclear power units for maintenance, says IAEA
16:47
Russia's Foreign Ministry states it will not allow Ukraine to be restored within 1991 borders
16:25
Trump team announces steps to bring Ukraine and Russia closer together in next 100 days
16:13
Reuters: Ukraine minerals deal is signal to Russia, says US treasury secretary
15:49
Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March
15:46
US State Secretary Rubio: Signing of mineral deal is step towards ending war in Ukraine
15:32
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against several Ukrainian public figures and Russian propagandists
15:00
EXPLAINERHow Canada responds to Trump and the new government's challenges
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: