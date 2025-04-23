All Sections
Trump criticises Zelenskyy's position on Crimea, says Ukraine lost it "years ago"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 23 April 2025, 19:12
Trump criticises Zelenskyy's position on Crimea, says Ukraine lost it years ago
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his statement rejecting the recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, claiming such a stance harms peace negotiations.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said Zelenskyy’s statement that Ukraine legally does not recognise the occupation of Crimea is "very harmful to the peace negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of president Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion".

Quote: "Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it 11 years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" 

Details: Trump further argued that even before the annexation, "major Russian submarine bases" were already located in Crimea.

Quote: "It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this war. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire – he can have peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country." 

Details: He believes Ukraine and Russia are "very close to a deal" and that it is Zelenskyy – whom Trump described as the man who "has no cards to play" – who must accept the proposed terms.

Background:

  • Earlier reports indicated that President Trump’s administration handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris last week, presented as a "final" offer for peace – the key points of that proposal are outlined in this news.
  • Among other things, the US is reportedly ready to recognise Russian control over Ukrainian Crimea and to ease sanctions against Moscow as part of a potential peace agreement.
  • Zelenskyy recently reiterated that Ukraine does not recognise Russia’s occupation of Crimea, which is internationally acknowledged as Ukrainian territory.

