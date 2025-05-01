Over 70,000 people listed as missing in Ukraine due to war

Commissioner spoke about the number of children reported missing. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

More than 70,000 people, including both civilians and military personnel, as well as foreigners lawfully present in Ukraine, are listed in the Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances. This figure includes 2,470 children whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Source: Artur Dobroserdov, Ukraine’s Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, in an interview with Ukrinform

Details: "The Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances is compiled using information first submitted to us by the police. A person must be officially declared missing, which means a report must be filed with the National Police," Dobroserdov explained.

Advertisement:

He noted that a significant proportion of the missing persons are members of the military and each security and defence unit determines independently whether and how much information it discloses publicly.

Over 12,000 people have been removed from the register after being found, released from captivity or identified by forensic experts after death.

Dobroserdov also mentioned that the register includes a separate section containing data about unidentified bodies.

Advertisement:

"These figures are constantly changing – for example, bodies are recovered from the front line or returned to Ukraine during repatriations," he added.

Background: As of early February 2025, nearly 63,000 people were considered missing. Since the beginning of 2024, almost 30,000 Ukrainians have been added to the list.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!