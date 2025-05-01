All Sections
Serbian president says he will go to Russia on 9 May because he promised Putin

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 1 May 2025, 20:47
Aleksandar Vučić. Photo: Getty Images

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said he will not back out of plans to visit Moscow on Victory Day, as he had given his word to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Serbian news outlet Tanjug, citing Vučić’s statements at a press conference in the US on 1 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Serbian president said that eight months ago he had promised Putin he would come to Moscow on 9 May. He added that his word binds him not only in an international context but also before his people and everyone else.

"My word matters. I’ve never lied to anyone. No one else has to go, no one else has to suffer. I will go – unless something happens or some threat is directed at Serbia. But my mind is not so easily changed," Vučić stated.

He said that his current visit to the US, as well as visits by European officials to Belgrade, are important for Serbia over the next 15-20 days.

"Numerous European guests will be coming to speak to me about the trip to Moscow, but they haven’t convinced me yet that I shouldn’t go. That’s hard to do with people as hard-headed as we are," Vučić added.

Background:

  • In April, the European Union’s chief diplomat Kaja Kallas called on European leaders not to attend military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May, urging them instead to show solidarity with Ukraine.
  • The European Union has also issued a clear directive to candidate countries not to attend the Moscow parade or make official visits to Russia.

