Trump administration names interim head of US embassy in Ukraine

Julie Davis, currently serving as the US ambassador to Cyprus, is reportedly set to become the US chargé d'affaires to Ukraine.

Source: Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson for the US Department of State, at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bruce noted the decision to appoint Davis as chargé d'affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine had been made by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Advertisement:

Davis will assume this role in Kyiv "during this critical moment as we move toward a peace agreement to stop the bloodshed," Bruce said.

She pointed out that Davis has 30 years of experience in the US Senior Foreign Service and served as head of the US Embassy in Cyprus until February 2023.

The US Embassy in Ukraine, announcing Davis's appointment as charge d'affaires in Ukraine, stressed that she would "work tirelessly to end the war and stop the bloodshed while strengthening the bilateral relationship making both America and Ukraine safer, stronger and more prosperous".

Advertisement:

The official biography on the embassy's website states that Davis previously served as ambassador to Belarus and special envoy to Lithuania, and has experience in Georgia, Russia and Ukraine.

She also served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the European Union in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and Deputy Permanent Representative at the US Mission to NATO.

Notably, Davis will lead the US Embassy in Ukraine on an interim basis, as ambassadorial appointments require Senate confirmation, whereas a chargé d'affaires is appointed directly by the presidential administration.

Background: The previous US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, announced her resignation in April. Media reports suggest that she stepped down amid growing disagreements with President Donald Trump's administration.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!