Ukraine's Defence Ministry approved 12 automotive equipment models in April

In April 2025, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry codified and approved 12 models of automotive vehicles for various purposes, more than 60% of which are Ukrainian-made.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: Over 50 models of automotive equipment have been codified and approved for use since the beginning of 2025, according to data from the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment.

These include wheeled evacuation tractor-transporters, vehicles for transporting bulky goods, and modern all-terrain chassis for a wide range of applications. In addition to Ukrainian vehicles, the fleet of vehicles also includes models from the world’s leading automakers.

"Troop mobility and the prompt execution of logistics tasks depend on the available vehicle fleet. Ukrainian manufacturers have already mastered the production of certain vehicles. The army needs more modern vehicles with broad functionality," said Deputy Defence Minister Valerii Churkin.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Defence Ministry allocated one-third of its defence budget to technological weaponry. One of the Ministry’s objectives for 2025 is to standardise the technical requirements for UAVs.

In response to an enquiry from Ekonomichna Pravda, the Ministry of Defence also said that overdue receivables under contracts for weapons purchases had increased by UAH 13 billion (US$313 million) since the beginning of 2025.

The ministry noted that as of 1 January 2024, overdue receivables under arms procurement contracts totalled UAH 39.6 billion (US$953 million). By 1 January 2025, this had risen to UAH 45 billion (US$1 billion), and by 13 March 2025 (the latest available data at the time of the response), the amount had increased to UAH 58 billion (US$1.3 billion).

In 2025, as part of the Weapons of Victory initiative, the Ministry signed contracts worth almost UAH 130 billion (US$3.1 billion) with 12 Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

Weapons of Victory is a mechanism for long-term contracts—ranging from three to ten years – for domestic manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.

Among the requirements for Ukrainian arms manufacturers seeking to be included in the programme and enter into long-term contracts are: mandatory codification, mass production capability, and a localisation level of at least 50%.

It has also been reported that Lithuania is considering launching the production of naval drones and other weapons under the 1+1 scheme – one unit for Lithuania and one for Ukraine. Lithuania’s Defence Ministry has also expressed an interest in missile drones and other weaponry.

The ministry is considering joint production of certain types of weapons in Lithuania on a 1+1 basis. Lithuania would fund the production and transfer half of the output to Ukraine.

