All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry approved 12 automotive equipment models in April

Andrii MuravskyiSaturday, 10 May 2025, 17:50
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approved 12 automotive equipment models in April
Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

In April 2025, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry codified and approved 12 models of automotive vehicles for various purposes, more than 60% of which are Ukrainian-made.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry 

Details: Over 50 models of automotive equipment have been codified and approved for use since the beginning of 2025, according to data from the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment.

Advertisement:

These include wheeled evacuation tractor-transporters, vehicles for transporting bulky goods, and modern all-terrain chassis for a wide range of applications. In addition to Ukrainian vehicles, the fleet of vehicles also includes models from the world’s leading automakers.

"Troop mobility and the prompt execution of logistics tasks depend on the available vehicle fleet. Ukrainian manufacturers have already mastered the production of certain vehicles. The army needs more modern vehicles with broad functionality," said Deputy Defence Minister Valerii Churkin.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Defence Ministry allocated one-third of its defence budget to technological weaponry. One of the Ministry’s objectives for 2025 is to standardise the technical requirements for UAVs.
  • In response to an enquiry from Ekonomichna Pravda, the Ministry of Defence also said that overdue receivables under contracts for weapons purchases had increased by UAH 13 billion (US$313 million) since the beginning of 2025.
  • The ministry noted that as of 1 January 2024, overdue receivables under arms procurement contracts totalled UAH 39.6 billion (US$953 million). By 1 January 2025, this had risen to UAH 45 billion (US$1 billion), and by 13 March 2025 (the latest available data at the time of the response), the amount had increased to UAH 58 billion (US$1.3 billion).
  • In 2025, as part of the Weapons of Victory initiative, the Ministry signed contracts worth almost UAH 130 billion (US$3.1 billion) with 12 Ukrainian arms manufacturers.
  • Weapons of Victory is a mechanism for long-term contracts—ranging from three to ten years – for domestic manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.
  • Among the requirements for Ukrainian arms manufacturers seeking to be included in the programme and enter into long-term contracts are: mandatory codification, mass production capability, and a localisation level of at least 50%.
  • It has also been reported that Lithuania is considering launching the production of naval drones and other weapons under the 1+1 scheme – one unit for Lithuania and one for Ukraine. Lithuania’s Defence Ministry has also expressed an interest in missile drones and other weaponry.
  • The ministry is considering joint production of certain types of weapons in Lithuania on a 1+1 basis. Lithuania would fund the production and transfer half of the output to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ministry of Defence
Advertisement:
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
City levelled to the ground: soldiers post photos showing Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar, site of Oreshnik ballistic missile launch
Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv
All News
Ministry of Defence
Defence Ministry codifies 3 modifications of Ukrainian pump-action shotguns effective against drones
Visliuk fibre-optic tracked robot approved for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils drone featuring magnetometer for detecting landmines from above
RECENT NEWS
22:08
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
20:24
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
20:13
UK sends "Ikea-style" mock-ups of weapons to Ukraine to fool Russians
20:06
Kremlin to consider 30-day ceasefire proposal, says Peskov
19:34
Hungary's Szijjártó hopes Trump can replicate India-Pakistan ceasefire success in Ukraine
19:18
Türkiye expresses readiness to monitor possible ceasefire in Ukraine
19:12
Starmer and Macron reject Russian demands regarding ceasefire: no preconditions
18:56
Japanese PM calls on Russia to take constructive action on ceasefire
18:30
Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for talks in any format after ceasefire
18:26
Trump envoy Witkoff to present Putin with 22 proposals from US, Europe and Ukraine, NBC News reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: