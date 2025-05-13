All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian intelligence release footage showing S-200 missile strikes on Russians – photo, video

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 13 May 2025, 15:42
Ukrainian intelligence release footage showing S-200 missile strikes on Russians – photo, video
The S-200 anti-aircraft missile system. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Units of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) is using S-200 long-range anti-aircraft missile systems to strike Russian military personnel.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military media outlet, with reference to Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: The exclusive footage, released for the first time, shows the missiles being prepared for use, specifically how they are being loaded onto the launch pad and refuelled with liquid fuel, as well as the launches themselves.

Advertisement:

The S-200 anti-aircraft missile system is primarily designed to hit air targets at long ranges.

However, judging by the video and statements by the Russians, the Ukrainian defence forces have adapted these systems for strikes against ground targets.

Advertisement:
 
The S-200 anti-aircraft missile system
Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Last year, footage of the S-200 launcher with a 5V28 missile was published online.

After the collapse of the USSR, such systems were in service with Ukraine's air defence. However, in 2013, the Ministry of Defence recognised the systems as obsolete and decided to withdraw them from combat service and subsequently dispose of them.

There were earlier speculations that Poland could be the likely donor of the systems. During the Defence24 Days conference in 2024, a representative of the Armed Forces Command of Poland said that the 3rd Warsaw Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade no longer has such systems in its arsenal. Meanwhile, it cannot be ruled out that Ukrainian systems that were previously decommissioned have been restored.

For reference: Russia has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine is striking its territory with converted S-200 anti-aircraft missiles. In the modified version for striking ground targets, the 5V28 missiles, which are 10.8 metres long and weigh 7.1 tonnes with a 220 kg fragmentation warhead, can essentially perform as ballistic missiles.

Similar statements were made in the summer of 2023. On 19 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported a night strike with such a missile on temporarily occupied Crimea. However, there was no confirmation or comment from the Ukrainian forces.

Missiles of this type are capable of hitting targets at a distance of over 300 km.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Defence Intelligence of UkraineweaponsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Reuters reveals names of US representatives for Istanbul talks
FT outlines real prospects of Ukraine-US minerals deal
Poles still block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, hauliers choose other routes
Trump envoy Witkoff reveals key issues in potential Ukraine-Russia talks
Russians advance in Toretsk and on Pokrovsk front – DeepState
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence reveals details about new Russian missile Banderol used to attack Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence reveals footage of uncrewed surface vessels deployed in Black Sea operations – photos
Special forces of Ukrainian intelligence rescue captured brothers-in-arms from Russian captivity using drones – video
RECENT NEWS
16:18
Bloomberg: EU seeks ways to circumvent Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession
15:42
Ukrainian intelligence release footage showing S-200 missile strikes on Russians – photo, video
15:36
Reuters reveals names of US representatives for Istanbul talks
15:14
EU awaits Putin's readiness to meet Zelenskyy on 15 May and threatens Russia with sanctions
14:28
EXPLAINERWhat's wrong with the EU plan to cut Russian energy imports and what should Ukraine do
13:40
Ukrainian Parliament approves amendments to Budget Code to launch minerals deal with US
13:33
Head of Zelenskyy's office reveals what it will indicate if Putin skips direct talks in Türkiye
13:24
Compensation not for Ukraine. Why confiscated Russian assets may never reach Kyiv
13:10
Putin to announce who will go to talks with Ukraine when he deems it necessary – Kremlin
12:59
Ukrainian troops capture Uzbek citizen on the Lyman front
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: