Ukrainians' trust in Zelenskyy rises to 74% in early May – survey

Ukrainians' trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has increased from 69% in early March to 74%. A total of 22% say they do not trust the president.

Source: a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on 2-12 May

Details: KIIS data indicates that in the first half of May, 74% of respondents expressed trust in the head of state, while 22% did not. The trust-distrust balance now stands at +52%.

Dynamics of trust in President Zelenskyy during 2019-2025. To what extent do you trust or distrust Volodymyr Zelenskyy? Graph: KIIS

Compared to March 2025, the level of trust in the president rose by five percentage points (from 69% to 74%), while distrust fell from 28% to 22%. Accordingly, the balance improved from +41% to +52%.

The sociologists note that in all regions of Ukraine, a majority of the population expresses trust in the president and the regional differences are relatively minor.

Trust in President Zelenskyy in the regional dimension Graph: KIIS

Quote from sociologists: "In all regions of Ukraine the majority of the population trusts the president and the trust indicators are quite close. Only the east stands out somewhat against the background of the others, where the level of trust is slightly lower. However, even in this region, 60% trust the president (in other regions – 75-77%), while 33% do not trust him (in other regions – 20-22%)."

For reference: The public opinion poll Omnibus was conducted from 2 to 12 May, to which, on its own initiative, added questions about trust in Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A total of 1,010 respondents were surveyed using the telephone interview method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all regions of Ukraine (the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine). The survey was conducted with adult (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who, at the time of the survey, resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine.

The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (however, some of the respondents are internally-displaced persons who moved from the occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after 24 February 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

In wartime conditions, a certain systematic deviation is added to the specified formal error.

