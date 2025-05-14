Nearly half of Russians report worsening finances in 2025
Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 18:55
In 2025, nearly half of Russians experienced a decline in their financial situation compared to the previous year.
Source: The Moscow Times, citing a survey by Anderida Financial Group, a company that manages entrepreneurs’ finances, involving nearly 2,000 Russians
Details: The survey indicates that 47% of respondents reported a deterioration in their financial situation over the past year, 40% said their earnings remained unchanged, and 13% noted an increase in income. A significant 75% of respondents admitted they frequently lack the funds to meet their current needs.
Background: Russian authorities are preparing to sharply increase gas, electricity and other utility tariffs for citizens.
