All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Nearly half of Russians report worsening finances in 2025

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 14 May 2025, 18:55
Nearly half of Russians report worsening finances in 2025
Russian food market. Photo: The Moscow Times 

In 2025, nearly half of Russians experienced a decline in their financial situation compared to the previous year.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing a survey by Anderida Financial Group, a company that manages entrepreneurs’ finances, involving nearly 2,000 Russians

Details: The survey indicates that 47% of respondents reported a deterioration in their financial situation over the past year, 40% said their earnings remained unchanged, and 13% noted an increase in income. A significant 75% of respondents admitted they frequently lack the funds to meet their current needs.

Advertisement:

Background: Russian authorities are preparing to sharply increase gas, electricity and other utility tariffs for citizens.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaекономіка
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
Rubio and Witkoff head to Istanbul for Ukraine-Russia talks
Ukrainian Parliament asks Zelenskyy to posthumously award title Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
Ukrainians' trust in Zelenskyy rises to 74% in early May – survey
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
All News
Russia
Ukrainian Parliament asks Zelenskyy to posthumously award title Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
Russia halts ambitious Baikal aircraft project
France says it's high time to strangle Russian economy after adoption of 17th EU sanctions package
RECENT NEWS
20:51
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
20:42
Ukrainian foreign minister coordinates efforts on "peace process" with NATO secretary general
20:35
Zelenskyy: I am waiting to see who will come from Russia before deciding on Ukraine's next steps
20:00
Russia seeks to invest in Malaysia's gas infrastructure
19:32
Polish foreign minister: I think Putin is insincere and is mocking Trump
19:26
US opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague
18:55
Nearly half of Russians report worsening finances in 2025
18:34
Russian foreign minister will not attend possible Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
18:27
German defence minister: Putin does not want peace, he wants to keep bombing Ukrainians
18:04
EXPLAINERHow a major scandal and anti-Ukrainian statements shaped Poland's presidential election
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: