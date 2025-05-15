All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Swarming and shooting down aircraft: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals characteristics of MAGURA unmanned boats – photos

Bohdan MiroshnychenkoThursday, 15 May 2025, 09:56
Swarming and shooting down aircraft: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals characteristics of MAGURA unmanned boats – photos

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has disclosed the characteristics of three versions of its main MAGURA unmanned boats, which destroy Russian ships and air targets in the Black Sea. These naval drones were shown at an official event attended by a journalist of the Oboronka project.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: Three versions of all-weather boats were presented – MAGURA V5, MAGURA V6P and MAGURA V7. They are designed not only to destroy enemy ships and air targets, but also for reconnaissance, patrolling, ship protection, mine clearance, firefighting, rescue operations and cargo delivery.

Advertisement:

The MAGURA V5 is the main drone in DIU’s arsenal. It is capable of swarming, automatic target tracking, multi-channel satellite communication, mounting a combat module with a machine gun and is equipped with thermal imaging cameras. It can carry up to 320 kg of explosives and work autonomously for up to 48 hours. It is the fastest boat in the family, capable of reaching speeds of up to 90km/h when fully loaded.

 
MAGURA V7 alongside MAGURA V5

MAGURA V7 is a new combat version of the naval drone. It is equipped with an acoustic environmental monitoring system and can stay at sea for up to 7 days with a generator. Its distinctive feature is the integrated air defence system: AIM9/P-73 missiles or a machine gun module. If necessary, they can also be used as kamikaze drones. The V7 also has a much larger range of control than other MAGURA drones – 1,500 km.

The MAGURA V6P is a non-combat modification of the drone. It is designed for reconnaissance, patrolling, rescue operations and cargo delivery.

Advertisement:

DIU recalled that over the years, thanks to MAGURA combat boats, the fighters of the Group 13 specialised unmanned systems vehicle unit have hit 17 targets. Among them are two helicopters, two fighter jets, six patrol boats and seven warships. A total of 15 of them were destroyed.

 
Soldiers of Group 13 and representatives of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine present MAGURA V7

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ministry of Defence
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy slams Russia's "decorative" delegation at Türkiye talks – video
WSJ: Ukraine ready to discuss 30-day ceasefire with Russia at talks in Türkiye
updatedUkrainian actor and TV host Maksym Nelipa killed in action
Russia approves delegation for talks in Türkiye – Putin not on list
US and Europe persuaded Zelenskyy not to abandon talks in Istanbul – WP
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
All News
Ministry of Defence
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approved 12 automotive equipment models in April
Defence Ministry codifies 3 modifications of Ukrainian pump-action shotguns effective against drones
Visliuk fibre-optic tracked robot approved for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Lithuanian foreign minister wears embroidered shirt to mark Vyshyvanka Day
14:36
Russian artillery strike kills woman in Kherson
14:14
EXPLAINERHow the EU assesses the state of Russia's economy and whether it can be crushed by sanctions
13:58
US warns of looming Russian offensive in Ukraine – CNN
13:19
Ukraine hands over lists of Ukrainian POWs to Pope Leo XIV – photo
13:12
No Ukraine-Russia meeting scheduled for now, says Turkish foreign ministry
13:10
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plan has relied on single power line for over week – IAEA
13:09
Russians attack 71-year-old man with drone in Kherson Oblast
12:54
Turkish President Erdoğan will push for immediate ceasefire in talks with Zelenskyy
12:32
Zelenskyy slams Russia's "decorative" delegation at Türkiye talks – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: