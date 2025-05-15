All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's oil export revenues drop to lowest figure since 2023

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 15 May 2025, 12:12
Russia's oil export revenues drop to lowest figure since 2023
Stock photo: Getty Images

In April, Russia earned US$13.2 billion from exports of crude oil and petroleum products – the lowest figure in nearly two years.

Source: International Energy Agency (IEA), cited by Bloomberg

Details: The decline was driven by falling global oil prices and weak demand. According to IEA estimates, the average price of Russian crude oil fell to US$55.6 per barrel in April – below the G7 price cap.

Advertisement:

"Russian oil prices followed international trends," the IEA report stated. "Increased trade uncertainty is expected to weigh on the world economy and, by extension, oil demand."

Brent crude has fallen by more than 14% since the start of the year, driven by concerns over the impact of US tariff policies and reduced demand in China. An increase in Iranian oil supplies may also contribute to a potential market surplus.

Russia’s budget is particularly sensitive to oil price fluctuations, as the oil and gas sector accounts for about 30% of its revenues. In April, Russia’s budget deficit widened, potentially complicating the financing of military spending amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Despite lower revenues, Russian oil exports rose to 7.55 million barrels per day in April. Exports of the premium VSTO blend reached a record high of over 1 million barrels per day.

"The deeper discounts attracted alternative buyers," the IEA noted, adding that Chinese refineries reduced purchases of the VSTO blend from Russia’s Far East.

Total oil production in Russia increased to 9.3 million barrels per day in April, driven by both export growth and the partial resumption of refinery operations following a reduction in Ukrainian drone attacks.

Read also: Russian leaders see potential truce as a lifeline for struggling economy

Background:

  • In the first quarter of 2025, Russia’s goods exports fell to US$94.9 billion, a 6.8% decrease compared to the same period last year.
  • Russian oil revenues remain near a two-year low, despite increased export volumes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaoil
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy slams Russia's "decorative" delegation at Türkiye talks – video
WSJ: Ukraine ready to discuss 30-day ceasefire with Russia at talks in Türkiye
updatedUkrainian actor and TV host Maksym Nelipa killed in action
Russia approves delegation for talks in Türkiye – Putin not on list
US and Europe persuaded Zelenskyy not to abandon talks in Istanbul – WP
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
All News
Russia
Kremlin confirms Putin will not attend Ukraine peace talks in Türkiye
Trump says he can come to Istanbul on Friday
Russia has lost over 970,000 soldiers since February 2022
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Lithuanian foreign minister wears embroidered shirt to mark Vyshyvanka Day
14:36
Russian artillery strike kills woman in Kherson
14:14
EXPLAINERHow the EU assesses the state of Russia's economy and whether it can be crushed by sanctions
13:58
US warns of looming Russian offensive in Ukraine – CNN
13:19
Ukraine hands over lists of Ukrainian POWs to Pope Leo XIV – photo
13:12
No Ukraine-Russia meeting scheduled for now, says Turkish foreign ministry
13:10
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plan has relied on single power line for over week – IAEA
13:09
Russians attack 71-year-old man with drone in Kherson Oblast
12:54
Turkish President Erdoğan will push for immediate ceasefire in talks with Zelenskyy
12:32
Zelenskyy slams Russia's "decorative" delegation at Türkiye talks – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: